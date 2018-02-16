Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

Nick Sandlin threw seven shutout innings and four Golden Eagles drove in at least two runs as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Mississippi State University 11-0 Friday.More >>
People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team during the University of Southern Mississippi versus Mississippi State baseball game. Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey says that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game. "This is what tourism is all about," says Dorsey.More >>
A Hattiesburg tornado victim has a new home tonight, thanks to volunteers with Mennonite Disaster Service, R3SM and the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation. Mary Snowden's home on South Pine Drive was heavily damaged in the Jan. 21, 2017 twister and had to be demolished. But Friday, a dedication ceremony was held for her new house, on the site where the old one stood. Volunteers from Mennonite Disaster Service built the home and presented Snowden with a Bible and othe...More >>
