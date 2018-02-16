Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

Mary Snowden (left) receives a Bible from a volunteer with Mennonite Disaster Service during a dedication ceremony for her new home Friday. Photo credit WDAM.

A Hattiesburg tornado victim has a new home tonight, thanks to volunteers with Mennonite Disaster Service, R3SM and the Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation.

Mary Snowden's home on South Pine Drive was heavily damaged in the Jan. 21, 2017 twister and had to be demolished.

But Friday, a dedication ceremony was held for her new house, on the site where the old one stood.

Volunteers from Mennonite Disaster Service built the home and presented Snowden with a Bible and other gifts.

Administrators with R3SM and the Greater PInebelt Community Foundation were also there to wish her well.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.