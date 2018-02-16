Forrest County Supervisors upgrading court security

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors are working to make some of the county buildings safer. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Forrest County Board of Supervisors are working to make some of the county buildings safer.

“In an effort to make the old Masonic Temple or Justice Court building safer for both the public and our employees, the board has agreed to put in a new camera system,” said Forrest County Board President David Hogan.

Their focus, the Forrest County Justice Court Building, which they have approved to move forward with.

Hogan said one of their big issues is working with the historic buildings.

“These historical buildings are sometimes difficult, as far as safety is concerned, because there is multiple egress," said Hogan. "And so the board is trying to make that facility safer."

He said with the cameras, the footage will be viewed in a live time frame and monitored from off site.

“The actual footage will go back to our central IT department and we will be able to go back and reference it, and it will also have a monitoring system inside the justice court building for the staff to be able to monitor live basically,” Hogan said.

He said there are other plans for other county buildings in the downtown area as well, all in effort to make them safer.

“We have added deputies to the downtown, to the different buildings downtown, and we’re also in negotiations with MDOC to move them into the old jail complex," said Hogan. "We have the public defender’s office and the drug court employees there now, and if we can get MDOC probation officers stationed there, we’ll have more law enforcement presence downtown as well."

He added that the cost hasn’t been determined and that they are still researching options for the system and working to see where the camera system will be positioned.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.