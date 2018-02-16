Dog food pulled from stores after euthanasia drug found in popular brands

The JM Smucker Company has withdrawn several varieties of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy and Ol' Roy. (Photo source: Pixabay)

Some popular brands of canned dog food are being pulled off of shelves after trace amounts of a euthanasia drug were found in some cans.

The JM Smucker Company has withdrawn several varieties of Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, Skippy and Ol' Roy.

The company says low levels of pentobarbital were found in some cans of food.

Hattiesburg veterinarian Jodi Crawford said any danger to pets depends on the amount of the drug ingested and the length of exposure.

“In a very small amount over a period of time, there could be that absorption of the drug into their system, and we may see some sedation, dysphoria or confusion,” said Crawford. “Especially then in larger doses, if you're expecting a larger exposure, I would be worried about even acute death.”

JM Smucker has apologized and said it is investigating. The company released this statement to WDAM News:

Earlier this week, out of an abundance of caution we initiated a voluntary withdrawal (not a recall) on specific shipments of Gravy Train®, Kibbles ‘N Bits®, Ol’ Roy®, and Skippy® canned/wet dog food because they do not meet our quality specifications. Veterinarians and animal nutrition specialists, as well as the FDA, have confirmed that extremely low levels of pentobarbital, like the levels reported to be in select shipments, do not pose a threat to pet safety. However, the presence of this substance at any level is not acceptable to us and not up to our quality standards. We sincerely apologize for the concern this has caused. We take this very seriously and are extremely disappointed that pentobarbital was introduced to our supply chain. We have narrowed the focus of our investigation to a single supplier and a single, minor ingredient, used at one manufacturing facility. If you are interested in the FDA’s definition of a withdrawal and how it differs from a recall, you can find that information in the Definitions section of the FDA’s website: https://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/DeviceRegulationandGuidance/PostmarketRequirements/RecallsCorrectionsAndRemovals/default.htm Select shipments of the following products are included in the withdrawal: Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks – UPC: 7910052541

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips – UPC: 7910052542

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks – UPC: 7910052543

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910034418

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew – UPC: 7910051933

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley – UPC: 7910051934

Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910034417

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks – UPC: 7910051645

Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks – UPC: 7910051647

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack – UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack – UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack – UPC: 791001037; 7910048367

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010375

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy – UPC: 7910010378

Kibbles ‘N Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy – UPC: 7910010380

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow – UPC: 7910071860

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits – UPC: 7910050243

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon – UPC: 7910050246

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken – UPC: 7910050247

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver – UPC: 7910050248

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew – UPC: 7910050249

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken – UPC: 7910050244

Skippy 13.2 oz, Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050250

Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef – UPC: 7910050245

Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz Turkey Bacon Strips – UPC: 8113117570 No other Smucker products are impacted by this withdrawal. Although this does not pose a threat to pet safety, we understand pet owners may have concerns. We encourage them to contact us at 800-828-9980 or at http://www.bigheartpet.com/Contact/ContactUs.aspx.

