SkillsUSA competition held at JCJC

Students from around south Mississippi gathered at Jones County Junior College on Friday for the Region 5 SkillsUSA championship.

The event showcases the best local career and technical students in their fields. The competition included welding, automotive repair, electrical wiring and more. Skills USA serves more than 300,000 high schools and college students across the country.

Dr. Lemond Irvin, state coordinator of SkillsUSA, said that having a skill is something that will help students no matter what career fields they choose.

“For our students to have a skill, once they leave high school and community college, even if they go on to a four year college, it’s important for them to have something that they can use in all walks of their lives,” Irvin said. “Today, they are able to showcase their skills of what they’re learning.”

Finalist from across the state will meet in Jackson for the state championships on April 10-11 and the 54th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference will be held in Louisville, Kentucky on June 25-29.

