Lamar County nabs burglary suspect

Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Dept.)

Lamar County sheriff's investigators arrested a suspected burglar Thursday in Hattiesburg.

Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.

Brown was taken into custody and all of the property has since been recovered. The sheriff credited his investigative team for good legwork on the job.

“They were daytime burglaries," Rigel said. "They took computers and televisions. My investigators did a great job, developed a suspect, they made an arrest last night in Hattiesburg. All of the property has been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owners.”

Rigel encouraged homeowners to consider security systems for their home after the burglar broke in to locked homes on both occasions.

“I would encourage homeowners to keep a surveillance camera on now days, an alarm system," Rigel said. "I would suggest that everybody look into that because it’s a good deterrent. If they do see a camera, they know they’re being filmed, they may go somewhere else. But if they do manage to get inside, there will be video of who they are and it will help with the investigation. “

The sheriff also said that if anyone sees anything suspicious to please call the sheriffs department, reminding the public that’s what they’re there for.

“We need the eyes and ears of the community," Rigel said. "You know what’s in your neighborhood, you know what’s suspicious, that’s out of the ordinary. If you see something like that, give us a call and we’re going to follow up on it."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.