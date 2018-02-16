Lamar County nabs burglary suspect - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Lamar County nabs burglary suspect

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
Connect
Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Dept.) Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9. (Photo source: Lamar County Sheriff's Dept.)
LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Lamar County sheriff's investigators arrested a suspected burglar Thursday in Hattiesburg.

Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. 

Brown was taken into custody and all of the property has since been recovered. The sheriff credited his investigative team for good legwork on the job.

“They were daytime burglaries," Rigel said. "They took computers and televisions. My investigators did a great job, developed a suspect, they made an arrest last night in Hattiesburg. All of the property has been recovered and is in the process of being returned to the owners.”

Rigel encouraged homeowners to consider security systems for their home after the burglar broke in to locked homes on both occasions. 

“I would encourage homeowners to keep a surveillance camera on now days, an alarm system," Rigel said. "I would suggest that everybody look into that because it’s a good deterrent. If they do see a camera, they know they’re being filmed, they may go somewhere else. But if they do manage to get inside, there will be video of who they are and it will help with the investigation. “

The sheriff also said that if anyone sees anything suspicious to please call the sheriffs department, reminding the public that’s what they’re there for. 

“We need the eyes and ears of the community," Rigel said. "You know what’s in your neighborhood, you know what’s suspicious, that’s out of the ordinary. If you see something like that, give us a call and we’re going to follow up on it."

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Sandlin, USM shut down State, 11-0

    Sandlin, USM shut down State, 11-0

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:28 PM EST2018-02-17 03:28:00 GMT

    Nick Sandlin threw seven shutout innings and four Golden Eagles drove in at least two runs as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Mississippi State University 11-0 Friday.

    More >>

    Nick Sandlin threw seven shutout innings and four Golden Eagles drove in at least two runs as the University of Southern Mississippi shut down Mississippi State University 11-0 Friday.

    More >>

  • USM vs MSU series brings tourism into the city

    USM vs MSU series brings tourism into the city

    Friday, February 16 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-17 03:24:38 GMT
    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season opener between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park. (Photo source: WDAM)People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team in the baseball season opener between the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park. (Photo source: WDAM)

    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team during the University of Southern Mississippi versus Mississippi State baseball game.  Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey says that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game.  "This is what tourism is all about," says Dorsey. 

    More >>

    People from all over the state came to Hattiesburg to cheer on their favorite team during the University of Southern Mississippi versus Mississippi State baseball game.  Executive Director of Visit Hattiesburg Marlo Dorsey says that the city has the red carpet rolled out to anyone coming to the city to have a good time the weekend of the game.  "This is what tourism is all about," says Dorsey. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

    Hattiesburg tornado victim gets new home

    •   
Powered by Frankly