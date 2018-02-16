The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in Perry County. (Photo source: Pixabay)

If you see large plumes of smoke rising into the sky today in Perry County, don’t be alarmed. The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the area.

According to officials with the DeSoto Ranger District, the burn will cover nearly 1,300 acres in the area of St. John Road, Bryant Road and South Tank Trail.

Smoke will be visible on Highway 29 between Janice and New Augusta.

Officials say fire crews, engines and a helicopter will be working in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution if they encounter an area with heavy smoke.

