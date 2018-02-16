FBI investigating threat against Seminary High School - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

FBI investigating threat against Seminary High School

Covington County School District Superintendent Dr. Arnetta Crosby said school officials became aware of the threat on social media Friday morning. (Photo source: Facebook/Covington County School District)
SEMINARY, MS (WDAM) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Covington County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an alleged threat made against Seminary High School.

Covington County School District Superintendent Dr. Arnetta Crosby said school officials became aware of the threat on social media Friday morning. Crosby said the threat alleged someone was going to start shooting at the school at 10 a.m.

Crosby said there is no evidence to suggest the threat is credible, but all threats are taken seriously.

According to Crosby, students were instructed Friday morning to remain in classrooms and stay out of the hallways, but the school has since returned to normal operations.

Crosby said law enforcement officials are still on campus to ensure students are safe, and the FBI is working to track down whoever made the threat.

Crosby said the school district sent messages to parents to make them aware of the situation, and insists there’s no reason to check students out of class.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

    •   
