Viral video shows support for teacher with sick daughter

By Blair Ledet, Morning Anchor
The video, created by students, shows they are all "Gentry strong." (Photo source: Facebook)
Amy and Gentry Terrell (Photo source: WDAM)
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

An English teacher at Columbia High School just learned that her daughter, Gentry, has a brain tumor. Through a Facebook video, Amy Terrell learned she has support as she fights with her baby at home. She is not alone.

The video, created by students, shows they are all "Gentry strong." 

In the opening of the video, you can hear the strum of a guitar and students singing words of encouragement.

"Just know you're not alone," the students sang.

Students taking the journalism class at the school worked together to shoot and edit the video, which has been viewed more than 14,000 times. 

"We did this video for our teacher, because we just wanted to show her how much our school loves her," said Christian McCance, the student who created the video. "Her daughter has a brain tumor called DIPG."

In the video, you can see the students holding up signs of support. Some of them read "#GentryStrong." 

"We all love Ms.Terrell, and they all got into the video and were just very heartfelt in doing this for her," said Emily Rayborn, the journalism teacher. 

"Kids definitely felt grateful for the ability to express to Ms.Terrell the way they feel, let her know we're all standing in the gap for her and let her know that she is missed and loved," said choral director Kimberly Walley.  

According to a student, Terrell has been out taking care of 5-year-old Gentry as she receives radiation treatments. 

"The end was very empowering for everybody to stand up with lights and show our pride for our school and our teacher," Christian said.  "Like the video said, home is not just a place. It's your people. It's where your heart is." 

The students are not stopping at the video. They are planning "Gentry Day" in Friendship Park for Feb. 24. 

"It's going to be a day full of Gentry. There's going to be a 5K run, a kids fun run, and a womanless beauty pageant," Christian said. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

      

