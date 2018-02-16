Mayor nominates Hattiesburg parent, accountant for school board

Lamar County sheriff's investigators arrested a suspected burglar Thursday in Hattiesburg. Davion Brown, 18, was arrested in connection to two daytime burglaries in the Kingsmill subdivision in Lamar County on February 6 and February 9, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has nominated Yolanda Morris to serve on the Hattiesburg School District Board of Trustees.
An English teacher at Columbia High School just learned that her daughter, Gentry, has a brain tumor. Through a Facebook video, Amy Terrell learned she has support as she fights with her baby at home. She is not alone.
If you see large plumes of smoke rising into the sky today in Perry County, don't be alarmed. The U.S. Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the area.
33rd Annual Southern Miss Coca-Cola Classic Rodeo
