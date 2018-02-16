Mayor nominates Hattiesburg parent, accountant for school board

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has nominated Yolanda Morris to serve on the Hattiesburg School District Board of Trustees.

Barker nominated Morris to fill the seat vacated by the Rev. Marcus Cathey, who is completing his second term on the board.

"I met her last year and was immediately impressed with how passionate she was with the public schools and how she is willing to get her hands dirty and get involved and be present," said Barker. "Lead from the front and that's what we need in our school board."

Mayor Toby Barker nominates Yolanda Morris for the Hattiesburg School District Board of Trustees. Will be added to the agenda for approval by City Council Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/yDZXNR3fVX — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) February 16, 2018

Morris is a tax auditor and accountant for the Mississippi Department of Revenue. She is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and earned her master of business administration from William Carey University.

"Yolanda Morris is passionate about the Hattiesburg Public School District and will make a strong school board member," said Barker. "She regularly attends school board meetings, volunteers at her daughter's school and understands responsible financial management. These are all qualities that our school district needs at this time."

Barker said several qualities make Morris a qualified candidate for the school board role, including her experience as an accountant and auditor and her involvement with the school district.

"She especially brings a lot of strength and knowledge and expertise when it comes to financial management," said Barker. "She is an absolute perfect fit for this school district, knowing what we came through 18 months ago, knowing where we want to go, she will be a great asset in that."

“As a parent and community member, I am excited and humbled to have this opportunity,” said Morris. “It is my goal to use my talents and abilities to assist Hattiesburg Public School District in meeting its mission, and I look forward to serving in this manner.”

The Hattiesburg City Council will vote on Morris’ nomination at its meeting Tuesday.

“We’re excited about the addition of Mrs. Morris to the school board,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Williams. “She is already actively involved with our district, serving as a PTA officer and on the district's Parent Advisory Committee. Having school board members with vision, talent and an investment in the future of our school system is important, and I look forward to working with her.”

