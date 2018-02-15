USM comes up empty down the stretch, falls to MTSU

The University of Southern Mississippi went scoreless over the final 7:14 of play play in a 72-62 loss to visiting Middle Tennessee State University at Green Coliseum Thursday.More >>
A furious rally by the University of Southern Mississippi fell just short Thursday night as the University of North Texas held on for a 71-62 Conference USA women's basketball win.
Thursday WDAM centered attention around school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida. WDAM looked at what's unfolding inside the classrooms and what can be done to stay safe. Sadly, we live in a world were we are seeing increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. Detective Sammy Ray said, "Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, run if you can, hide if you can't run, and fight if you have to."
Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it's a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day. Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her.
