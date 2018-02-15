MTSU pulls away late to defeat USM, 72-62 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

MTSU pulls away late to defeat USM, 72-62

By Tim Doherty, WDAM Sports Reporter
The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory. (Photo source: WDAM archive) The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory at Green Coliseum.

A 3-pointer by USM freshman guard LaDavius Draine tied the game at 62-62, but those were the final points of the night for USM (13-14, 6-8 C-USA) as the Blue Raiders (21-5, 13-1) won their eighth consecutive game.

