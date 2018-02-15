Law enforcement weighs in on school safety following Florida mas - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Law enforcement weighs in on school safety following Florida mass shooting

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. (Photo source: WDAM) Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. (Photo source: WDAM)
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -

The deadly shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people has many people focused on how to make classrooms safer. 

Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety.

"Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, run, hide do whatever you have to do to survive," Petal Police Detective Sammy Ray said.

Ray's advice aligns with suggestions from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Run, hide and as a last resort, try to take physical action against the shooter.

"Teachers, as far as being aware, be aware of the active plan you have in place with your school in case you have an emergency situation," Ray said.

School resource officers within the Laurel School District just completed an active shooter course Tuesday at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Academy in Pearl. The SRO's are required to take the training every three years. Those officers within the schools work closely with city and county law enforcement to help train educators and have a plan in place.

"We try to improvise any trainings that we can or any new ideas or techniques," Ray said. "It's also important  to implement that plan and do something. No plan is perfect, but have a plan in place and execute that as safely and as quick as possible."

Other tips include closing the blinds in the room, turning off lights, remain calm and silence all cell phones, radios and other devices that may make sound so it doesn't lure the shooter.

Officials said rescuing people should only be attempted if it can be accomplished without further endangering the persons inside a secured area.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 
 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM comes up empty down the stretch, falls to MTSU

    USM comes up empty down the stretch, falls to MTSU

    Thursday, February 15 2018 11:35 PM EST2018-02-16 04:35:23 GMT

    The University of Southern Mississippi went scoreless over the final 7:14 of play play in a 72-62 loss to visiting Middle Tennessee State University at Green Coliseum Thursday.

    More >>

    The University of Southern Mississippi went scoreless over the final 7:14 of play play in a 72-62 loss to visiting Middle Tennessee State University at Green Coliseum Thursday.

    More >>

  • Lady Eagles’ rally comes up short at North Texas

    Lady Eagles’ rally comes up short at North Texas

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:21 PM EST2018-02-16 03:21:38 GMT

    A furious rally by the University of Southern Mississippi fell just short Thursday night as the University of North Texas held on for a 71-62 Conference USA women’s basketball win.

    More >>

    A furious rally by the University of Southern Mississippi fell just short Thursday night as the University of North Texas held on for a 71-62 Conference USA women’s basketball win.

    More >>

  • MTSU pulls away late to defeat USM, 72-62

    MTSU pulls away late to defeat USM, 72-62

    Thursday, February 15 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-16 03:02:16 GMT
    The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory. (Photo source: WDAM archive)The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory. (Photo source: WDAM archive)
    The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory at Green Coliseum. A 3-pointer by USM freshman guard LaDavius Draine tied the game at 62-62, but those were the final points of the night for USM (13-14, 6-8 C-USA) as the Blue Raiders (21-5, 13-1) won their eighth consecutive game. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reser...More >>
    The University of Southern Mississippi failed to score in the final 7 minutes, 14, seconds, of basketball Thursday night as Conference USA-leading Middle Tennessee State University pulled away to a 72-62 victory at Green Coliseum. A 3-pointer by USM freshman guard LaDavius Draine tied the game at 62-62, but those were the final points of the night for USM (13-14, 6-8 C-USA) as the Blue Raiders (21-5, 13-1) won their eighth consecutive game. Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reser...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly