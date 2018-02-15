Foster grandparents making a difference in Jones County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Foster grandparents making a difference in Jones County

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Connect
Five foster grandparents volunteer at Glade Elementary School. Photo credit WDAM. Five foster grandparents volunteer at Glade Elementary School. Photo credit WDAM.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Valentine's Day has passed, but a dedicated group of Jones County senior citizens is showing a special love for children every school day.  

They are foster grandparents, and a group of five of them volunteer at Glade Elementary School. 

They range in age from 69 to 91.

"We couldn't make it without our foster grannies," said Lisa Ishee, principal of Glade Elementary School. "We love them so much. They're making a difference." 

A total of 35 foster grandparents volunteer for Jones County Schools. 

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.    

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Law enforcement weighs in on school safety following Florida mass shooting

    Law enforcement weighs in on school safety following Florida mass shooting

    Thursday, February 15 2018 9:36 PM EST2018-02-16 02:36:43 GMT
    Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. (Photo source: WDAM)Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Thursday WDAM centered attention around school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida. WDAM looked at what's unfolding inside the classrooms and what can be done to stay safe. Sadly, we live in a world were we are seeing increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. Detective Sammy Ray said, "Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, ru...

    More >>

    Thursday WDAM centered attention around school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida. WDAM looked at what's unfolding inside the classrooms and what can be done to stay safe. Sadly, we live in a world were we are seeing increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. Detective Sammy Ray said, "Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, ru...

    More >>

  • One year later, Perry County woman still missing

    One year later, Perry County woman still missing

    Thursday, February 15 2018 7:58 PM EST2018-02-16 00:58:24 GMT
    Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Dept.)Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Dept.)

    Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it’s a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day. Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her. “Hugger said the last time that he ...

    More >>

    Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it’s a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day. Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her. “Hugger said the last time that he ...

    More >>

  • Foster grandparents making a difference in Jones County

    Foster grandparents making a difference in Jones County

    •   
Powered by Frankly