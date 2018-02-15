Foster grandparents making a difference in Jones County

Valentine's Day has passed, but a dedicated group of Jones County senior citizens is showing a special love for children every school day.

They are foster grandparents, and a group of five of them volunteer at Glade Elementary School.

They range in age from 69 to 91.

"We couldn't make it without our foster grannies," said Lisa Ishee, principal of Glade Elementary School. "We love them so much. They're making a difference."

A total of 35 foster grandparents volunteer for Jones County Schools.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.