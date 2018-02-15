'Stop the Bleed': Steps to help save lives during emergencies

The 'Stop the Bleed' campaign began after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012. With each new massacre, the mission means more. (Photo source: WDAM)

The campaign calls for the kits to be placed in schools, churches or any public place. (Photo source: WDAM)

Would you know how to act fast to save a life during a mass shooting? A national campaign is hoping everyone will learn three simple steps that could be the difference between life and death.

"Now the first responders are not the paramedics. It's the students in the classrooms that are going to be saving their friends," said Lindsay Gietzen, a physician assistant who travels with Premier Safety Group to teach groups life-saving techniques.

"We know CPR, we know choking," said Darcy Leutzinger. "Well, this is the evolution that we need to talk about."

Leutzinger is the president of Premier Safety Group, which manufactures 'Tac Pacs.' The kits include things like gauze, gloves, scissors and a simple tourniquet.

"If you buy these for your church, for your school, for your factory, to have in your car," said Leutzinger.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, remember the the ABCs of bleeding:

Alert — call 911

Bleeding — find the bleeding injury

Compress — apply pressure to stop the bleeding by: Covering the wound with a clean cloth and applying pressure by pushing directly on it with both hands, OR Using a tourniquet, OR Packing (stuffing) the wound with gauze or a clean cloth and then applying pressure with both hands



Leutzinger said it takes just three to four minutes for a person to bleed out with a severe injury.

"We want to give you the tools necessary to help save a life and we also want to help bring the education," said Leutzinger. "It's something that kids can do, teachers can do, coaches can do, everyone can do and it's very significant. We need to react quickly, and confidently and help save lives. It's simple."

The 'Stop the Bleed' training was part of the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security summit this week for high school athletics and after-school activities at the University of Southern Mississippi.

