'Stop the Bleed': Steps to help save lives during emergencies

By Melissa Egan, Reporter
The campaign calls for the kits to be placed in schools, churches or any public place. (Photo source: WDAM) The campaign calls for the kits to be placed in schools, churches or any public place. (Photo source: WDAM)
The 'Stop the Bleed' campaign began after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.  With each new massacre, the mission means more. (Photo source: WDAM) The 'Stop the Bleed' campaign began after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.  With each new massacre, the mission means more. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Would you know how to act fast to save a life during a mass shooting?  A national campaign is hoping everyone will learn three simple steps that could be the difference between life and death. 

"Now the first responders are not the paramedics. It's the students in the classrooms that are going to be saving their friends," said Lindsay Gietzen, a physician assistant who travels with Premier Safety Group to teach groups life-saving techniques.

The 'Stop the Bleed' campaign began after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in 2012.  With each new massacre, the mission means more.

"We know CPR, we know choking," said Darcy Leutzinger.  "Well, this is the evolution that we need to talk about."

Leutzinger is the president of Premier Safety Group, which manufactures 'Tac Pacs.'  The kits include things like gauze, gloves, scissors and a simple tourniquet.

The campaign calls for the kits to be placed in schools, churches or any public place. 

"If you buy these for your church, for your school, for your factory, to have in your car," said Leutzinger.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation, remember the the ABCs of bleeding:

  • Alert — call 911
  • Bleeding — find the bleeding injury
  • Compress — apply pressure to stop the bleeding by:
    •  Covering the wound with a clean cloth and applying pressure by pushing directly on it with both hands, OR
    • Using a tourniquet, OR
    • Packing (stuffing) the wound with gauze or a clean cloth and then applying pressure with both hands

 Leutzinger said it takes just three to four minutes for a person to bleed out with a severe injury. 

"We want to give you the tools necessary to help save a life and we also want to help bring the education," said Leutzinger.  "It's something that kids can do, teachers can do, coaches can do, everyone can do and it's very significant. We need to react quickly, and confidently and help save lives. It's simple."

The 'Stop the Bleed' training was part of the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security summit this week for high school athletics and after-school activities at the University of Southern Mississippi. 

  Law enforcement weighs in on school safety following Florida mass shooting

    Sadly, we live in a world where we are seeing an increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety.

    Thursday WDAM centered attention around school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida. WDAM looked at what's unfolding inside the classrooms and what can be done to stay safe. Sadly, we live in a world were we are seeing increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. Detective Sammy Ray said, "Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, ru...

  One year later, Perry County woman still missing

    Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend.

    Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it's a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day. Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her. "Hugger said the last time that he ...

