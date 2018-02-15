One year later, Perry County woman still missing

Hugger was named as a person of interest in the case on March 22, 2017. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Dept.)

Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it’s a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day.

Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her.

“Hugger said the last time that he saw her was sometime around 7:00 that morning when he left to go get some gasoline and go see his probation officer,” Nobles said.

Hugger was named as a person of interest in the case on March 22, 2017, according to Nobles. Hugger is on parole for a capital murder conviction for a Dec. 21, 1982 crime that happened in Perry County.

“We did take him in as a person of interest, brought him in and did some initial interviews with him,” said Nobles. “We thought he was in violation of his parole, but it turns out he wasn’t.”

“We didn’t get any information, as far as anything that he had done to Glin Street, so we had to release him,” said Nobles.

Street’s home, where Hugger claimed she was last seen, was searched.

“We did do a complete search of the residence, we brought K-9s, cadaver dogs, live search dogs and I mean, none of the dogs picked up on anything around the residence,” said Nobles. “Searching the home, I mean we found nothing out of place, the last location that he said she was at was in the bedroom in the bed, still asleep when he left the residence.”

The only actual evidence that shows the last time Street was seen was caught on camera at the Kangaroo service station.

“The last place was that night before, we do have video surveillance from the store where she was in the store on about three different occasions that night,” said Nobles. “I think it was around 10:30, 11 o’ clock was the last time she was seen on video surveillance.”

Following that last time, she was seen, authorities from multiple agencies and jurisdictions searched the woods and did a full-scale search for weeks for miles around the home.

“We’ve searched lakes, we’ve searched everything that we can possibly come up with," Nobles said. "We’ve exhausted every means in the search. We’ve interviewed many a folk, we brought them in, talk to them, you know in reference to this case. Every lead that we’ve received, we’ve followed up on it, it’s just unfortunate every one of them has come up to a dead end at this time.”

As the case continued to grow cold on July 28, Glin’s son, Cyrus Street, was arrested following a shooting incident.

“Several months after that she was reported missing, there was an incident with her son, dealing with Mr. Hugo Hugger, where he was actually shot," said Nobles. "And the son was picked up and charged with an aggravated assault charge."

Nobles said the shooting was in connection to his missing mother and the ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

Hugger was shot multiple times and survived his injuries.

“We want to do whatever we can at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department to see to that, you know, this is an open case that we definitely, badly want to close it,” said Nobles. “That’s the whole purpose of this case. If she’s found alive or if she’s found dead, we just want to get closure for the family.”

Nobles said they’re still actively working, even following new leads in the investigation.

“We have received information, here pretty recent, that there are some additional lakes that we need to search,” said Nobles. “Soon as the weather permits, we are going to get with the game wardens in our county and start working on it.”

Nobles said his department is pleading for anyone to help in the investigation.

“We are reaching out to anybody in the community to come forward with any kind of information that would help lead to the whereabouts of Glin Street,” he said.

Perry County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that does lead to her whereabouts.

