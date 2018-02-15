How to detect early signs of violence in children

Thursday WDAM centered attention around school safety following the deadly school shooting in Florida. WDAM looked at what's unfolding inside the classrooms and what can be done to stay safe. Sadly, we live in a world were we are seeing increasing number of active school shootings. So, what do you do if you're a student or teacher in that horrifying situation? We talked to law enforcement about school safety. Detective Sammy Ray said, "Do not be a victim. Barricade yourself, ru...More >>
Glin Street was last seen at her home on Forrest Lake Road on February 21, 2017, and nearly a year later, the missing person case is still open. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said it’s a case file that he keeps on his desk every day, and the department is still looking for new leads every day. Street, 47, was reported missing by a family member, and her live-in boyfriend, Hugo Hugger claimed he was the last person to see her. “Hugger said the last time that he ...More >>
Valentine's Day has passed, but a dedicated group of Jones County senior citizens is showing a special love for children every school day. They are foster grandparents, and a group of five of them volunteer at Glade Elementary School. They range in age from 69 to 91. "We couldn't make it without our foster grannies," said Lisa Ishee, principal of Glade Elementary School. "We love them so much. They're making a difference." A total of 35 ...More >>
Would you know how to act fast to save a life during a mass shooting? A national campaign is hoping everyone will learn three simple steps that could be the difference between life and death.More >>
