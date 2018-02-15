Hattiesburg man's guilty verdict affirmed in 2014 murder - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg man's guilty verdict affirmed in 2014 murder

James Clark was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man (Photo source: MDOC) James Clark was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man (Photo source: MDOC)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the 2016 guilty verdicts of a Hattiesburg man convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hub City man. 

James Clark, convicted in July 2016, appealed the decision claiming "he received ineffective assistance of counsel and that the verdicts are against the overwhelming weight of evidence," according to court documents. The Court found no error and affirmed the decision on Thursday. 

On May 11, 2014, two men entered the Hattiesburg apartment of Patrick Snow, who was shot shot in the upper body and taken to the hospital. Snow's friend, Matthew Campbell, was shot in the forehead and died shortly after, according to court documents. 

Clark, Timothy Jordan and Jarvis Holder were indicted in a three-count indictment for conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Jordan and Holder pleaded guilty and testified against Clark for lighter sentences. 

The Supreme Court ruled that there was enough evidence presented to the jury to convict Clark for second-degree murder and aggravated assault and that the jury was aware of the plea deals given to Jordan and Holder. Finding no error, the decision was affirmed. 

You can view the full case below:

Copyright WDAM 2018. Al rights reserved. 

