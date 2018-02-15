Deen and Tate memorial monument under construction for fallen officers

Construction of the permanent memorial for fallen HPD officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate at the location where the deadly incident took place back in May 2015. (Photo source: WDAM)

A memorial to honor two fallen Hattiesburg police officers is under construction in the Hub City.

Hattiesburg Police Department Assistant Chief Peggy Sealy has spearheaded a project to a erect a permanent memorial for fallen HPD officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate at the location where the deadly incident took place back in May 2015.

The location of the monument is west of Bouie Street on East 4th Street is the site of the project which is now underway.

“This project started almost a year ago,” Sealy said. "It’s been an effort with the Briarfield Community housing complex. It’s been a growing project and I’m so happy to be a part of this project and to see this project through."

She mentioned that Officer Benjamin Deen had worked this area for over four years and that he knew the people in the area and they knew him. Officer Liquori Tate, although new to the the neighborhood, both officers were liked and respected.

“Yes, I feel like it will probably be very emotional for the community and for the families," Sealy said.

She hopes for the project to be completed by the end of April.

The easiest way for the public to get involved is to contact her at the Hattiesburg Police Department 601-544-7900.

