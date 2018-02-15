Authorities looking for woman wanted for auto burglary

Hattiesburg police are looking for a woman involved in an auto burglary.

The suspect is believed to be involved in an auto burglary that happened on Feb. 7. The incident occurred at 6128 highway 49 near the Planet Fitness gym.

She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket and a light blue dress. The suspect left the scene in a black Chevrolet SUV.

If you any information about this, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900.