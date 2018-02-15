Flags at half-staff in remembrance of FL school shooting victims - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of FL school shooting victims

By Chris Thies, Digital Content Manager
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an order for flags to fly at half-staff after Wednesday’s tragic high school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Photo source: Pixabay) Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an order for flags to fly at half-staff after Wednesday’s tragic high school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Photo source: Pixabay)
JACKSON, MS (WDAM) -

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an order for flags to fly at half-staff after Wednesday’s tragic high school shooting in Parkland, FL.

“Please continue to pray for those injured and the families of those lost yesterday in Florida,” Bryant tweeted.

According to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, 17 people were killed and at least half a dozen others were injured when a gunman opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day.

The suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was taken into custody about a mile from the school, Israel said.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Thursday morning, calling the attack an “evil” act.

"Let us come together as a nation, wipe away the tears and strive for a better tomorrow," Trump said.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday.

A South Mississippi bail bondsman said he made a report to the Federal Bureau of Investigation last fall after a YouTube user with the name “Nikolas Cruz” made a chilling comment under a video he posted.

YouTube vlogger Ben Bennight said the user’s comment said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

Bennight said FBI agents contacted him for questioning less than 24 hours after he reported the comment.

