WATCH LIVE: Southern Miss vs. Middle Tennessee basketball game

The Southern Miss men's basketball team is taking on Middle Tennessee State tonight at Reed Green Coliseum.

The Golden Eagles enter this matchup with a 13-13 overall record, and a 6-7 conference record. Middle Tennessee enters with a record of 20-5, sitting in first place in Conference USA.

The last time the two faced off, MTSU defeated the Golden Eagles 69-49. Southern Miss is 10-1 at home this season.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. If you're unable to make it to tonight's matchup, you can watch the game live here:

