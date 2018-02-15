First Lady Deborah Bryant visits Perry Co. school

The First Lady of Mississippi, Deborah Bryant, visited South Perry Elementary School on Thursday. She visited the campus and read to students in K3 through third grade.

The visit was part of her Read Across Mississippi program. Bryant has pledged to read to students in all 82 counties this year. To date, she has read to students in more than 50 counties.



When asked why she started the Read Across Mississippi initiative, Bryant explained that Mississippi has one of the highest percentages of students who cannot read by the end of the third grade

Bryant hopes to help Mississippi children develop the literacy skills they so desperately need by encouraging them to read and promoting the importance of reading in schools throughout the state.



The First Lady read from the children’s book “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” and “The Fib: a Wordy Tale.”

To learn more about the Read Across Mississippi program and find out how to volunteer, follow this link: About Read Across Mississippi.

