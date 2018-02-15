First Lady Deborah Bryant visits Perry Co. school - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

First Lady Deborah Bryant visits Perry Co. school

By Eddie Robertson, Reporter
Connect
The First Lady of Mississippi, Deborah Bryant, visited South Perry Elementary School on Thursday. (Photo source: WDAM) The First Lady of Mississippi, Deborah Bryant, visited South Perry Elementary School on Thursday. (Photo source: WDAM)
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The First Lady of Mississippi, Deborah Bryant, visited South Perry Elementary School on Thursday. She visited the campus and read to students in K3 through third grade.  

The visit was part of her Read Across Mississippi program. Bryant has pledged to read to students in all 82 counties this year. To date, she has read to students in more than 50 counties.  

When asked why she started the Read Across Mississippi initiative, Bryant explained that Mississippi has one of the highest percentages of students who cannot read by the end of the third grade

Bryant hopes to help Mississippi children develop the literacy skills they so desperately need by encouraging them to read and promoting the importance of reading in schools throughout the state.

The First Lady read from the children’s book “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” and “The Fib: a Wordy Tale.”

To learn more about the Read Across Mississippi program and find out how to volunteer, follow this link: About Read Across Mississippi.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.  




 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • South MS man reported threatening Youtube comment made by alleged school shooter last fall

    South MS man reported threatening Youtube comment made by alleged school shooter last fall

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-02-15 22:21:11 GMT
    This comment made by username "Nikolas Cruz" was posted to a South Mississippi vlogger's page last fall. (Source: Youtube)This comment made by username "Nikolas Cruz" was posted to a South Mississippi vlogger's page last fall. (Source: Youtube)

    "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." A Youtube vlogger from South Mississippi said those words popped up under one of his videos last fall, posted by a guy with the screen name Nikolas Cruz. 

    More >>

    "I'm going to be a professional school shooter." A Youtube vlogger from South Mississippi said those words popped up under one of his videos last fall, posted by a guy with the screen name Nikolas Cruz. 

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg man's guilty verdict affirmed in 2014 murder

    Hattiesburg man's guilty verdict affirmed in 2014 murder

    Thursday, February 15 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-15 22:08:45 GMT
    James Clark was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man (Photo source: MDOC)James Clark was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hattiesburg man (Photo source: MDOC)

    The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the 2016 guilty verdicts of a Hattiesburg convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hub City man.  James Clark, convicted in July 2016, appealed the decision claiming "he received ineffective assistance of counsel and that the verdicts are against the overwhelming weight of evidence," according to court documents. The Court found no error and affirmed the decision on Th...

    More >>

    The Mississippi Supreme Court affirmed the 2016 guilty verdicts of a Hattiesburg convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2014 shooting death of a Hub City man.  James Clark, convicted in July 2016, appealed the decision claiming "he received ineffective assistance of counsel and that the verdicts are against the overwhelming weight of evidence," according to court documents. The Court found no error and affirmed the decision on Th...

    More >>

  • Sheriff's Dept. investigating bomb threat at Lawrence County High School

    Sheriff's Dept. investigating bomb threat at Lawrence County High School

    Thursday, February 15 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-02-15 21:39:17 GMT

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bomb threat at Lawrence County High School. Assistant Superintendent Twyla Oakes said the threat was called in just after lunch Thursday.

    More >>

    The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department is investigating a bomb threat at Lawrence County High School. Assistant Superintendent Twyla Oakes said the threat was called in just after lunch Thursday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly