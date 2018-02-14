Ash Wednesday observed in the Pine Belt - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ash Wednesday observed in the Pine Belt

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Parishioners and congregations gathered in the Pine Belt to participate in the meaning of the day and take time to reflect. (Photo source: WDAM) Parishioners and congregations gathered in the Pine Belt to participate in the meaning of the day and take time to reflect. (Photo source: WDAM)
From Catholic to Methodist churches and beyond, it's the start of Lenten season. A period of 40 days, where most make a sacrifice. (Photo source: WDAM) From Catholic to Methodist churches and beyond, it's the start of Lenten season. A period of 40 days, where most make a sacrifice. (Photo source: WDAM)

It's a day celebrated by Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday. Jessica Bowman caught up with some people celebrating the day and takes a look at Lenten season across the Pine Belt.

"From dust you came and to dust you shall return," Rev. Todd Watson said.

"Repent and believe in the good news," Deacon Ralph Torrelli said. "So, when you see these ashes it's a reminder that we all need to repent."

That is what is said as ashes were spread across foreheads in the shape of a cross celebrating Ash Wednesday. It's a significant observance in the Christian liturgical calendar. From Catholic to Methodist churches and beyond, it's the start of Lenten season. A period of 40 days, where most make a sacrifice.

"I'm giving up sweets for Lent," Joy Netzhammer said. "It's going to be extremely hard, but I'm doing it for God."

"This year I want to give up my own desires," Jeremy Knight said. "My own desires to make myself better and try to just serve others better."

Parishioners and congregations gathered in the Pine Belt to participate in the meaning of the day and take time to reflect.

"It's sacrificing for me. It's seeing my commitment to God and what I can do by giving up things," Netzhammer said.

"Be more selfless in anything I do," Knight added.

Lenten season lasts for 40 days leading up to the celebration of Easter Sunday.

"40 days because Jesus was in the desert for 40 days," Torrelli said. "Because the Israelite people were in the desert for 40 days. Because there was a flood for 40 days. It all kind of connects from the old testament to the new testament."

"The 40 day season where we admit our human frailty, our need for something bigger than us to live this life with any kind of meaning and joy," Watson said.

It is a time for Christians to transform within their faith.

Some non believers also relate to Ash Wednesday as a time for fasting or abstinence.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 
 

