Camp Shelby hosting disaster training for Guard, state agencies

Officers with the Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Security Forces Squadron participate in Patriot South 2018 Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

For the second year, Camp Shelby is hosting an exercise testing the capabilities of the National Guard and various state agencies to react to disasters like storms and earthquakes.

It's called Patriot South 2018.

It involves 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from eleven states, along with officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

The Gulfport Combat Readiness Center is co-hosting the training.

The exercise wraps up on Thursday.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.