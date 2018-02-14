People surprised with flowers on Valentine’s Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

People surprised with flowers on Valentine’s Day

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Many people in the Pine Belt had a wonderful Valentine’s Day after receiving a surprise present from Blooms in Hattiesburg. 

"Most of the time they know who it's from," owner Adrienne Hicks said. "But when they don't know who it's from, it's more of the excitement of getting flowers."

It is the busiest time of the year, but they still enjoyed the process of helping others. Even if it meant staying up until 3 a.m. to put orders together.

"We as a group tend to have a good time, so it doesn't seem so brutal when we have to stay that late," Hicks said. "But we had a good time laughing, listening to music, and putting everybody's flowers together."

As for the business side of things, business is “blooming,” she said.

"Every year seems to get bigger and bigger," Hicks said. "There seems to be more and more arrangements going out the door. When it's dead smack in the middle of the week even with Mardi Gras right before, it's still been a phenomenal Valentine's Day."

