JCJC softball pitcher earns player of week honors

Jones County Junior College freshman Hallie Donald, who helped the second-ranked Lady Bobcats open the 2018 softball season 4-0, picked up a pair of prestigious honors for her performance.

Donald was named Wednesday the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division II Pitcher of the Week. A day earlier, she had earned the same recognition from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.

The Mooreville native picked up a pair of wins in three appearances last week, allowing just one earned run in 11 2/3 innings. She surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

She tossed a complete-game victory in a 6-1 win over Baton Rouge Community College, allowing one run on one hit over seven innings. She walked one and struck out seven.

Donald was credited with the pitching victory as the Lady Bobcats beat top-ranked Louisiana State University 14-6. Donald allowed one hit and one walk and struck out one in 3 1/3 innings.

She also appeared in JCJC’s 13-3 win over LSU-Eunice, striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.

The Lady Bobcats will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., this weekend to take part in the Sun Chief Classic Softball Tournament.

