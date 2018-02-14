JCJC softball pitcher earns player of week honors - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

JCJC softball pitcher earns player of week honors

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Junior College freshman Hallie Donald, who helped the second-ranked Lady Bobcats open the 2018 softball season 4-0, picked up a pair of prestigious honors for her performance.

Donald was named Wednesday the National Junior College Athletic Association's Division II  Pitcher of the Week. A day earlier, she had earned the same recognition from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges.

The Mooreville native picked up a pair of wins in three appearances last week, allowing just one earned run in 11 2/3 innings. She surrendered two hits and two walks while striking out 10.

She tossed a complete-game victory in a 6-1 win over Baton Rouge Community College, allowing one run on one hit over seven innings. She walked one and struck out seven.

Donald was credited with the pitching victory as the Lady Bobcats beat top-ranked Louisiana State University 14-6. Donald allowed one hit and one walk and struck out one in 3 1/3 innings.

She also appeared in JCJC’s 13-3 win over LSU-Eunice, striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.

The Lady Bobcats will travel to Gulf Shores, Ala., this weekend to take part in the Sun Chief Classic Softball Tournament.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Ash Wednesday observed in the Pine Belt

    Ash Wednesday observed in the Pine Belt

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 11:23 PM EST2018-02-15 04:23:04 GMT
    Parishioners and congregations gathered in the Pine Belt to participate in the meaning of the day and take time to reflect. (Photo source: WDAM)Parishioners and congregations gathered in the Pine Belt to participate in the meaning of the day and take time to reflect. (Photo source: WDAM)

    It's a day celebrated by Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday. Jessica Bowman caught up with some people celebrating the day and takes a look at Lenten season across the Pine Belt. Rev. Todd Watson said, "From dust you came and to dust you shall return." Deacon Ralph Torrelli said, "Repent and believe in the good news. So, when you see these ashes it's a reminder that we all need to repent." That is what is said as ashes were spread across foreheads in the...

    More >>

    It's a day celebrated by Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday. Jessica Bowman caught up with some people celebrating the day and takes a look at Lenten season across the Pine Belt. Rev. Todd Watson said, "From dust you came and to dust you shall return." Deacon Ralph Torrelli said, "Repent and believe in the good news. So, when you see these ashes it's a reminder that we all need to repent." That is what is said as ashes were spread across foreheads in the...

    More >>

  • Man convicted of capital murder in Ole Miss student's death

    Man convicted of capital murder in Ole Miss student's death

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 10:20 AM EST2018-02-14 15:20:42 GMT
    Zach McClendon of Gulfport was shot to death in December 2013 while he was a student at Ole Miss. (Source: WLOX)Zach McClendon of Gulfport was shot to death in December 2013 while he was a student at Ole Miss. (Source: WLOX)

    The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.

    More >>

    The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.

    More >>

  • Camp Shelby hosting disaster training for Guard, state agencies

    Camp Shelby hosting disaster training for Guard, state agencies

    Wednesday, February 14 2018 8:22 PM EST2018-02-15 01:22:42 GMT
    Officers with the Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Security Forces Squadron participate in Patriot South 2018 Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.Officers with the Mississippi Dept. of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and airmen from the Hawaii Air National Guard's 154th Security Forces Squadron participate in Patriot South 2018 Wednesday. Photo credit WDAM.

    For the second year, Camp Shelby is hosting an exercise testing the capabilities of the National Guard and various state agencies to react to disasters like storms and earthquakes.  It's called Patriot South 2018. It involves 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from eleven states, along with officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.  ...

    More >>

    For the second year, Camp Shelby is hosting an exercise testing the capabilities of the National Guard and various state agencies to react to disasters like storms and earthquakes.  It's called Patriot South 2018. It involves 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from eleven states, along with officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.  ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly