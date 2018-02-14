Pair of Carey athletes earns Player of Week honors

Hannah Moak and Troy Salvant came up huge for their respective William Carey University sports teams last week, and both were honored as Southern States Athletic Conference Player of the Week.

Moak, a senior from Ruth was named honored as SSAC Pitcher of the Week for Feb. 5-11. She tossed a complete-game two-hitter as the eighth-ranked Lady Crusaders opened the 2018 season with a 3-1 victory over 20th-ranked Louisiana State University-Alexandria.

Moak, a 2017 first-team All-SSAC selection, allowed one run on two hits while striking out seven and walking two. LSU-Alexandria clean-up hitter Miyah Portalis had both hits off Moak, including a fourth-inning solo home run for the Lady Generals’ only run.

Carey (2-0) followed with that victory with a 10-1 win in five innings over Central Baptist College during the round-robin event last weekend in Monroe, La.

The Lady Crusaders will return to the diamond Sunday, traveling to Plant City, Fla., for the NAIA Weekend Tournament. Carey will face Ave Maire University at 11 a.m. and 16th-ranked Southeastern University at 3 p.m.

Salvant, a senior guard from Marrero, La., averaged 27 points in two home SSAC wins by the 17th-ranked Crusaders. He shot 50 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and was 12-of-12 from the free-throw line.

Salvant helped the Crusaders rally from a 19-point deficit in the second half to complete an 89-86 victory overtime victory on Feb. 8 over No. 11 Dalton State University.

Salvant, who finished with 14 points, hit a three-pointer to blunt a Dalton State run in the second half and start the Carey comeback, and then knocked down a trio of free throws after being fouled from beyond the 3-point arc to give the Crusaders the lead for good late in overtime.

On Senior Day in the final regular-season home game at Clinton Gymnasium, Salvant scored a career-high 40 points as the Crusaders rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to down Faulkner University.

He made 12-of-19 shots from the floor, including 8-of-13 from 3-point range, and knocked down all eight of his free-throw attempts.

On the season, Salvant is averaging 16 points per game, shooting 41 percent from the floor and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Salvant scored 18 points Tuesday, as Carey (19-5, 12-3 SSAC) downed Rust College in Holly Springs. Senior swingman Maurice Stephens scored 25 points to go with five assists and three steals and senior swingman John Cornish added 13 points and four assists.

Carey junior forward Brandon Sheppard finished with 12 points and five rebounds and senior guard Jaylen Moore added eight points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.

The Crusaders will visit Blue Mountain College at 4 p.m. Saturday, before wrapping up their regular-season schedule with trips to Loyola University on Feb. 22 and the University of Mobile on Feb. 24.

