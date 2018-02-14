Some SNAP benefits could be replaced with food boxes

It's a day celebrated by Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday. Jessica Bowman caught up with some people celebrating the day and takes a look at Lenten season across the Pine Belt. Rev. Todd Watson said, "From dust you came and to dust you shall return." Deacon Ralph Torrelli said, "Repent and believe in the good news. So, when you see these ashes it's a reminder that we all need to repent." That is what is said as ashes were spread across foreheads in the...More >>
It's a day celebrated by Christians around the world, Ash Wednesday. Jessica Bowman caught up with some people celebrating the day and takes a look at Lenten season across the Pine Belt. Rev. Todd Watson said, "From dust you came and to dust you shall return." Deacon Ralph Torrelli said, "Repent and believe in the good news. So, when you see these ashes it's a reminder that we all need to repent." That is what is said as ashes were spread across foreheads in the...More >>
The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.More >>
The man who fatally shot an Ole Miss graduate student in 2013 has been convicted of capital murder.More >>
For the second year, Camp Shelby is hosting an exercise testing the capabilities of the National Guard and various state agencies to react to disasters like storms and earthquakes. It's called Patriot South 2018. It involves 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from eleven states, along with officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. ...More >>
For the second year, Camp Shelby is hosting an exercise testing the capabilities of the National Guard and various state agencies to react to disasters like storms and earthquakes. It's called Patriot South 2018. It involves 1,000 National Guard soldiers and airmen from eleven states, along with officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks. ...More >>
The box, coined as "USDA America's Harvest Box," would include food grown by American farmers including milk, juice, cereals, pasta, canned produce, and more, according to the administration's proposal. With the current program, SNAP recipients get money loaded onto an EBT card they can use to buy what they want as long as it falls under the guidelines. The White House said the plan would save the U.S. nearly $130 billion over 10 years, and re...More >>
The box, coined as "USDA America's Harvest Box," would include food grown by American farmers including milk, juice, cereals, pasta, canned produce, and more, according to the administration's proposal. With the current program, SNAP recipients get money loaded onto an EBT card they can use to buy what they want as long as it falls under the guidelines. The White House said the plan would save the U.S. nearly $130 billion over 10 years, and re...More >>