At least 14 victims in FL high school shooting, sheriff says

At least 14 victims in FL high school shooting, sheriff says

PARKLAND, FL (WDAM) -

One person is in custody after a reported shooting at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. According to reports, multiple people are dead.

“It’s catastrophic. There really are no words,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

