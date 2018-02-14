Puppy dragged, choked, beaten with plastic leash

A man has been charged after he was caught on camera dragging, choking and beating a puppy in Jefferson Davis County.

The man has been identified as William Harrison, who was charged with one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor in the State of Mississippi. According to the Jefferson Davis Justice Court Clerk, Harrison's bond was set at $1,000.

The video of the abuse was captured Feb. 10 by a neighbor and has since been shared on Facebook.

According to court documents, the animal abuse charge was filed Feb. 12. It states Harrison "did willfully and unlawfully torture a dog by choking him and hitting him in the head with a plastic leash handle."

Shannon Stewart, a local animal advocate, said Harrison recently adopted the dog from the Columbia Animal Shelter. Stewart said the dog has since found a safe, forever home.

Stewart said she has received messages from major groups in 33 states and eight countries from people wanting to know what they can do to see Harrison prosecuted. She said one group offered to hire an attorney.

As of noon Wednesday, Harrison was still booked at the Jefferson Davis County Jail in Prentiss.

If convicted, Harrison faces up to $10,000 in fines and up to five years behind bars.

