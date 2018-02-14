Puppy dragged, choked, beaten with plastic leash

The city of Columbia is in its early stages for planning an annexation. Mayor Justin McKenzie says that the plan to move forward with an annexation has been his plan since his mayoral campaign last year. He says his goal is to bring more revenue to the city for it to grow. “Any city that wants to continue to grow and expand and capitalize on improvements, the city limits have to go with it,” says McKenzie.More >>
