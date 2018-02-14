Give the gift of life-saving blood this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day gifts usually include chocolates, flowers and teddy bears. But, this Valentine’s Day, you can give something that means even more; the gift of life.

United Blood Services is hosting a Valentine’s Day blood drive until 5 p.m. Wednesday at its facility on South 28th Avenue.

You can schedule an appointment to donate by visiting bloodhero.com or calling 1-877-827-4376.

Anyone who donates will receive a gift in return. The gift includes a dessert item from Jody’s Bakery and Caterie, a $25 gift card that can be redeemed at any Darden Restaurant and a “Give Love, Give Blood” T-shirt.

