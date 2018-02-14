Woman killed in Jefferson Davis Co. shooting was mother of 2

“When they got here, they noticed the shell casings were in the roadway and the house had been shot up," said Strickland. (Photo source: WDAM)

The woman killed in a drive-by shooting in Jefferson Davis County early Wednesday morning has been identified.

Sheriff Ron Strickland said Ashley Oatis, 25, was killed in the shooting on Zion Hill Church Road. A family member tells us Oatis was a mother of two.

On the scene of a Jefferson Davis murder. Just talked to victim’s uncle who says the victim was a mother of two. pic.twitter.com/QuIM8Fwyjs — Blair Symone Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) February 14, 2018

Jasmine Mitchell, 25, was also shot but is in good condition, Strickland said. We’re told investigators have one person of interest in custody in relation to the shooting.

Strickland said deputies responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. He said when deputies arrived, shell casings littered the scene.

“When they got here, they noticed the shell casings were in the roadway and the house had been shot up," said Strickland. "After doing a further investigation, they noticed one person was injured and one was deceased inside the residence.”

Family asks that anyone with information come forward. Both family and friends of the victim console one another as investigators wrap up at the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/WUYv6ARhMw — Blair Symone Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) February 14, 2018

This is the second homicide reported in Jefferson Davis County this week.

The sheriff’s department is also investigating the murder of Edna Brister, who was found dead behind her burned home Sunday evening.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Jimmy Slater said Brister was found after a fire was reported at her home on Highway 13 north of Prentiss. Brister was not burned, Slater said. Her body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

Undersheriff Tim Culpepper said Brister’s vehicle was stolen and found three miles from the burned home near the White Sands community.

Culpepper said deputies are following several leads in Brister’s death.

WDAM has reached out to the Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Department for more information on the investigations. This story will update as more details become available.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's department at 601-792-5169.

