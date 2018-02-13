Jones County children deliver Valentine's gifts to nursing home

Elijah collected 122 bears for residents of the Jones County Rest Home and said he could not wait to come back. (Photo source: Facebook)

A 5-year-old boy surprised residents of a Jones County nursing home with Valentine's Day gifts on Tuesday evening.

It all started when Elijah asked his mother, Lacee Ard, about the Jones County Rest Home while passing by it one day.

"He told me that he wanted to bring them all bears for Valentine’s Day because everyone loves surprises and he wanted to make them all smile," Lacee said.

From there, Elijah set out on a mission to collect 122 bears for the residents. His mother reached out to friends on Facebook for help, and soon people were donating bears and money to help them reach their goal.

Elijah delivered the bears Tuesday at 5 p.m. to residents with the help of 4-year-old Ryder and 2-year-old Raeleigh.

His mom said it was a success and that Elijah could not wait to come back.

