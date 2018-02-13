Jones County children deliver Valentine's gifts to nursing home - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jones County children deliver Valentine's gifts to nursing home

Elijah collected 122 bears for residents of the Jones County Rest Home and said he could not wait to come back. (Photo source: Facebook) Elijah collected 122 bears for residents of the Jones County Rest Home and said he could not wait to come back. (Photo source: Facebook)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A 5-year-old boy surprised residents of a Jones County nursing home with Valentine's Day gifts on Tuesday evening. 

It all started when Elijah asked his mother, Lacee Ard, about the Jones County Rest Home while passing by it one day.

"He told me that he wanted to bring them all bears for Valentine’s Day because everyone loves surprises and he wanted to make them all smile," Lacee said. 

From there, Elijah set out on a mission to collect 122 bears for the residents. His mother reached out to friends on Facebook for help, and soon people were donating bears and money to help them reach their goal. 

Elijah delivered the bears Tuesday at 5 p.m. to residents with the help of 4-year-old Ryder and 2-year-old Raeleigh.

His mom said it was a success and that Elijah could not wait to come back. 

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Roof repairs to start soon on the Jones Co. Courthouse in Ellisville

    Roof repairs to start soon on the Jones Co. Courthouse in Ellisville

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:35 PM EST2018-02-14 03:35:54 GMT
    Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville as more than $150,000 is going into the courthouse. (Photo source: WDAM)Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville as more than $150,000 is going into the courthouse. (Photo source: WDAM)

    Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville. More than 150 thousand dollars is going into the courthouse. The repair of the roof is now moving forward. Tim Bass said, "It's coming up pretty soon." Work is projected to start on the roof renovations at the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville in March. Eddie Pearson Roofing Project Manager Tim Bass said the company was awarded the bid just last week. Bass said, "Start to finish I would like...

    More >>

    Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville. More than 150 thousand dollars is going into the courthouse. The repair of the roof is now moving forward. Tim Bass said, "It's coming up pretty soon." Work is projected to start on the roof renovations at the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville in March. Eddie Pearson Roofing Project Manager Tim Bass said the company was awarded the bid just last week. Bass said, "Start to finish I would like...

    More >>

  • Jones County children deliver Valentine's gifts to nursing home

    Jones County children deliver Valentine's gifts to nursing home

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 10:10 PM EST2018-02-14 03:10:33 GMT
    Elijah collected 122 bears for residents of the Jones County Rest Home and said he could not wait to come back. (Photo source: Facebook)Elijah collected 122 bears for residents of the Jones County Rest Home and said he could not wait to come back. (Photo source: Facebook)
    A 5-year-old boy surprised residents of a Jones County nursing home with Valentine's Day gifts on Tuesday evening.  It all started when Elijah asked his mother, Lacee Ard, about the Jones County Rest Home while passing by it one day. "He told me that he wanted to bring them all bears for Valentine’s Day because everyone loves surprises and he wanted to make them all smile," Lacee said.  From there, Elijah set out on a mission to collect 122 ...More >>
    A 5-year-old boy surprised residents of a Jones County nursing home with Valentine's Day gifts on Tuesday evening.  It all started when Elijah asked his mother, Lacee Ard, about the Jones County Rest Home while passing by it one day. "He told me that he wanted to bring them all bears for Valentine’s Day because everyone loves surprises and he wanted to make them all smile," Lacee said.  From there, Elijah set out on a mission to collect 122 ...More >>

  • Jackson City Council amends ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

    Jackson City Council amends ordinance to decriminalize marijuana

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 9:06 PM EST2018-02-14 02:06:36 GMT
    Source: WLBTSource: WLBT

    The Jackson City Council has adopted the ordinance that decriminalizes marijuana. 

    More >>

    The Jackson City Council has adopted the ordinance that decriminalizes marijuana. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly