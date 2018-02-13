Roof repairs to start soon on the Jones Co. Courthouse in Ellisville

The county has continued to patch spots over the years, but Ashley said it's time for an entire new roof to be placed on the historical building. (Photo source: WDAM)

Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville as more than $150,000 is going into the courthouse.

Renovation plans continue on the Jones County Courthouse in Ellisville as more than $150,000 is going into the courthouse. The repair of the roof is now moving forward.

"It's coming up pretty soon," said Tim Bass, project manager at Eddie Pearson Roofing.

Work is projected to start on the roof renovations in March, and Bass said the company was awarded the bid just last week.

"Start to finish, I would like to say we would have it done in about 30 days," Bass said. "As far as the actual shingle removal and replacement, it won't take that long."

With a $49,800 price tag, Jones County Chief Administrative Officer Danielle Ashley said a portion of the money to help fund the roof repair is coming through the Mississippi Community Heritage Preservation grant, but the county will be responsible for a portion of the cost.

"I think it's very structurally sound, so I don't think there is anything to worry about," Bass said. "I think the deck is in good shape, but you never really know until you start tearing things off."

It's a project that has been in the works for some time. Renovations will continue once the roof is repaired.

"We are actually looking forward to working on this project," Bass said. "We've been in business for about 21 years and anything we can get close to home we really do appreciate."

County officials wanted to start with the roof regarding the renovations to stop moisture from leaking inside the courthouse.

