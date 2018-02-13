Flower shops keeping late hours preparing for Valentine's Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Flower shops keeping late hours preparing for Valentine's Day

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Adrienne Hicks, owner of Blooms, works on a flower arrangement Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM. Adrienne Hicks, owner of Blooms, works on a flower arrangement Tuesday. Photo credit WDAM.
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Flower shops will be keeping late hours Tuesday night, preparing last minute orders for Valentine's Day. 

The owners of Blooms In Hattiesburg have brought in all four of the shop's designers and about a dozen extra sets of hands to handle hundreds of orders.

Many will be delivered Wednesday. 

"There is a huge stack of orders that we have not even touched for tomorrow, we're just trying to get everything out today," said Adrienne Hicks, owner of Blooms. "We encouraged a lot of people to go ahead and deliver everything today, whenever we could, because tomorrow is going to be really crazy."

She says roses are popular, but her shop also makes other flower arrangements, including those with tulips. 

