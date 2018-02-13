Little Creek residents fed up with water issues

It was a heated meeting in little creek Monday as residents looked for a solution for their water issues.

"We've been having brown water issues," homeowner Laaron Hartfield said. "It seems like every month it's either off or the water's brown for a couple of days. We just want something done with the water. We shouldn't have to pay a water bill and we can't use the water. We're not going to accept it anymore. We're just tired of it."

Juan Herring with the Little Creek Community Water Assn said the most recent issues were out of the control of the company.

"We had citizens concerned about brown water," Herring said. "The reason for the brown water was a leak. Treeline services busted a line and it took a couple of hours to fix. They busted a main line and ran all the pressure down."

But Hartfield was not happy with that answer. He said that it's a problem that keeps happening.

"I'm not really satisfied by that answer, but we're going to see what he's going to do," Hartfield said. "He put all the blame on somebody else. The water was off for three days. You have people like my grandfather having to go outside with five gallon buckets to catch rain water just to flush the toilet."

Herring said his crew is doing their best, but Hartfield just wants the problem fixed.

"They don't want to upgrade anything," Hartfield said. "They just have bad equipment. I asked about new equipment and he said 'it's not in the budget'. So we need to do something about the budget."

