Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
The burglary happened Monday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Wingate Road in New Augusta. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office) The burglary happened Monday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Wingate Road in New Augusta. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
PERRY COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Perry County authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary.

According to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles, the burglary happened Monday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Wingate Road in New Augusta.

“Several items were taken, including televisions and security cameras,” Nobles said. “We are asking that if anyone knows the suspect in the video, to please help us identify him.”

If you have any information, you can contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, or Crime Stoppers at 601-964-STOP.

