2 charged in Perry Co. burglary; more suspects sought

The burglary happened Monday night between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Tuesday at a residence on Wingate Road in New Augusta. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)

Perry County authorities have arrested and charged a pair of suspects, and are searching for two others, in a residential burglary in New Augusta.

Joshua Guidroz, of Richton, was arrested and charged with one count of residential burglary in connection to the Tuesday burglary on Wingate Road.

“Several items were taken, including televisions and security cameras,” Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said.

Joshua Peterson, of Perry County, was arrested at a home on Highway 15 North and charged with one count of residential burglary, also in connection to the burglary on Wingate Road.

“There is a total of four suspects in the crime, and we have two in custody, and we already have the other two identified. We are just looking for them,” said Nobles.

Both Guidroz, 19, and Peterson, 27, have been booked into the Perry County Jail.

If you have any information, you can contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, or Crime Stoppers at 601-964-STOP.

