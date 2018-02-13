2 charged in Perry Co. burglary; more suspects sought

Hattiesburg police are looking for a woman involved in an auto burglary.More >>
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant has signed an order for flags to fly at half-staff after Wednesday’s tragic high school shooting in Parkland, FL.More >>
"I'm going to be a professional school shooter." A Youtube vlogger from South Mississippi said those words popped up under one of his videos last fall, posted by a guy with the screen name Nikolas Cruz.More >>
Perry County authorities have arrested and charged a pair of suspects, and are searching for two others, in a residential burglary in New Augusta.More >>
