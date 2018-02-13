Ellisville man accused of stabbing family member 11 times - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Ellisville man accused of stabbing family member 11 times

Rayford Manning (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Department) Rayford Manning (Photo source: Jones County Sheriff's Department)
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

An Ellisville man was charged with aggravated domestic assault after Jones County deputies responded to the scene of a bloody stabbing Sunday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Rayford Manning stabbed a family member 11 times after he thought the victim touched his girlfriend’s hand.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s department says the stabbing happened at a home on Sherwood Forest Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a blood-covered knife and blood in the kitchen and living room areas of the home.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Manning, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was booked into the Jones County Jail just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:36 GMT
    Source: WDAM.Source: WDAM.

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

  • NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-13 21:59:41 GMT
    The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

  • Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    •   
Powered by Frankly