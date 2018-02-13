Ellisville man accused of stabbing family member 11 times

An Ellisville man was charged with aggravated domestic assault after Jones County deputies responded to the scene of a bloody stabbing Sunday.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Rayford Manning stabbed a family member 11 times after he thought the victim touched his girlfriend’s hand.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s department says the stabbing happened at a home on Sherwood Forest Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a blood-covered knife and blood in the kitchen and living room areas of the home.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Manning, 30, was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated domestic assault. He was booked into the Jones County Jail just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

