MS is 4th worst state for singles, according to study

The state of Mississippi is the fourth worst state for single people, according to WalletHub.

With over 45 percent of all U.S. adults being single, the personal-finance website released a report on the best and worst states for singles for the year of 2018.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 27 key indicators of dating-friendliness. The data set ranges from share of single adults to movie costs to nightlife options per capita.

Mississippi is the second worst state in mobile online-dating opportunities, and the worst state in fewest online-dating opportunities, the study says.

The report says that in states with a low cost of living, a person's income might stretch a lot further, meaning dates are a lot more frequent and cheaper. If a person is more financially stable, they might appreciate a state with more attractions to find new experiences for both them and their significant other.

Below is a chart of where Mississippi ranked among gender balance of singles, household income, crime rate and other statistics:

32nd – Gender Balance of Singles

– Gender Balance of Singles 50th – Online-Dating Opportunities

– Online-Dating Opportunities 49th – Mobile-Dating Opportunities

– Mobile-Dating Opportunities 39th – Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Household Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 40th – Restaurants per Capita

– Restaurants per Capita 48th – Movie Theaters per Capita

– Movie Theaters per Capita 24th – Crime Rate

Wallet Hub also released a report of the Best & Worst U.S. cities for singles for 2017. The city of Jackson was the worst city for singles.

