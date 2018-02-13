Man charged with armed robbery of Cox's Triangle store

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Jan. 6.

Marion County deputies arrested Antonio White, 28, and charged him with armed robbery.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Department, White entered the Cox's Triangle convenience store in Foxworth demanding the clerk to open the register.

Authorities say White fired a shot inside of the store, and took an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the store. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

White's bond is set at $100,000.