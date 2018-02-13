Man charged with armed robbery of Cox's Triangle store - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man charged with armed robbery of Cox's Triangle store

Marion Co. man charged with armed robbery; Photo Source: Marion/Walthall Correctional Facility Marion Co. man charged with armed robbery; Photo Source: Marion/Walthall Correctional Facility
MARION COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store on Jan. 6.

Marion County deputies arrested Antonio White, 28, and charged him with armed robbery. 

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Department, White entered the Cox's Triangle convenience store in Foxworth demanding the clerk to open the register. 

Authorities say White fired a shot inside of the store, and took an undisclosed amount of cash, then fled the store. The clerk was not injured in the incident.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

White's bond is set at $100,000.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Right Reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    USM president concerned over possibility of MS gun bill

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:08 PM EST2018-02-13 23:08:36 GMT
    Source: WDAM.Source: WDAM.

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

    The debate over who can carry a gun in Mississippi and where continues in Jackson. Some university officials and security experts are concerned over the impact of one proposed bill.

    More >>

  • NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    NCS4 hosts Athletics, After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit

    Tuesday, February 13 2018 4:59 PM EST2018-02-13 21:59:41 GMT
    The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)The National Interscholastic Athletics and After-School Activities Safety and Security Summit will go through Thursday at USM. (Photo Source: WDAM.)

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

    Keeping students, faculty and staff safe after school hours is the focus for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety & Security this week. Over 60 interscholastic athletic officials from across the country are meeting at The University of Southern Mississippi  to share ideas and explore new methods for safety and security during NCS4's fourth annual summit.   "Each year, we bring the top-thought leaders in the country to look at all the curr...

    More >>

  • Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    Burglary suspects sought in Perry County

    •   
Powered by Frankly