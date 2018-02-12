Sacred Heart soccer chasing another state title

For seven years as the head baseball coach of Jones County Junior College, Christian Ostrander watched the Southern Miss program from a distance. Third-year JCJC head coach Chris Kirtland spent six seasons on Ostrander’s Bobcat staff and knows what coach “Oz” can bring in his first season as the Golden Eagles pitching coach.More >>
If it is playoff soccer season, it’s safe to bet Sacred Heart is still playing. The boys and girls soccer teams host a pair of South State title games on Tuesday night. The Lady Crusaders face Our Lady Academy at 5 p.m. followed by the Crusaders’ matchup with Resurrection Catholic at 7 p.m.More >>
Alex Deaton has been taken into custody in Rankin County. 29-year-old Deaton was taken into custody by the Rankin County Sheriff's Office in Brandon this past Friday (February 9).More >>
