Sacred Heart soccer chasing another state title

If it is playoff soccer season, it’s safe to bet Sacred Heart is still playing.

The boys and girls soccer teams host a pair of South State title games on Tuesday night. The Lady Crusaders face Our Lady Academy at 5 p.m. followed by the Crusaders’ matchup with Resurrection Catholic at 7 p.m.

In boys coach Joe Falla’s 12 seasons, Sacred Heart was won two state championships – 2012 and 2013. Falla’s father, known affectionately as “Papa,” coached the girls team to its fourth state title in five years in 2017.

Along with the opponents they face on the pitch, Sacred Heart soccer is competitive among themselves.

"I think all the guys really want to get that state championship,” said Sacred Heart sophomore midfielder Heath Flathau. “’Cause last year we saw how happy it made [the girls] and how good it felt after that. So, I think that's definitely the goal, to get where they were."

"I think they have a little friendly rival at school,” Falla said. “Who can get there and who can win. But other than that, we just come out and we play and let the chips fall where they fall."

