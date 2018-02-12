Hattiesburg synagogue among MS buildings added to National Register

B'nai Israel Synagogue was built in 1946 in Hattiesburg and has been used since then. (Photo source: Facebook/Temple B’nai Israel Hattiesburg)

A synagogue, an African-American library and two elementary schools in Mississippi have been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The listings were announced Monday by the state Department of Archives and History.

B'nai Israel Synagogue was built in 1946 in Hattiesburg and has been used since then.

Myrtle Hall Library for Negroes was dedicated in 1930 in Clarksdale. It was the only public library for African-Americans in the Mississippi Delta for decades.

The two elementary schools - Hattie Casey and Pearl Spann - are in Jackson and are named for longtime educators in the city. Spann was completed in 1956 and Casey was built in 1961, both in the Modernist or International style of architecture. Both originally were built as white schools during segregation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)