Reward offered for information on burned home tied to murder investigation

Edna Brister was found dead behind her home on Highway 13 north of Prentiss. (Photo source: WDAM)

Edna Brister was found dead behind her home on Highway 13 north of Prentiss. (Photo source: WDAM)

Authorities in Jefferson Davis County continue to investigate after a woman was found dead outside her burned home over the weekend.

We’ve learned the State Fire Marshal’s Office is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture of whoever started the fire.

Jefferson Davis County Coroner Jimmy Slater said Edna Brister was found dead behind her home on Highway 13 north of Prentiss on Sunday evening. Slater said Brister was found after a fire was reported at her home around 4 p.m.

The death is considered a murder due to preliminary findings, according to Tim Culpepper, with the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department.

According to Slater, Brister was not burned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her white, four-door Chevrolet was stolen and found three miles from the burned house, Culpepper said.

Slater said Brister’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

If you have any information that could help solve this crime, please call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Department at 601-792-5169.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.