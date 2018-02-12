Authorities investigating death in Jefferson Davis Co.

Authorities in Jefferson Davis County are investigating after a woman was found dead over the weekend.

Coroner Jimmy Slater said Edna Brister was found dead behind her home on Highway 13 north of Prentiss on Sunday evening.

Slater said Brister was found after a fire was reported at her home around 4 p.m. According to Slater, Brister was not burned. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Slater said Brister’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy.

