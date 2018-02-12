Hattiesburg police searching for missing woman

Crystal Charzetta Edison, 34, was last seen by her family on Jan. 3, 2018. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg police asked for assistance locating a missing woman in a Monday press release.

Crystal Charzetta Edison, 34, was last seen by her family on Jan. 3, 2018, and has a mental illness requiring daily prescribed medication, according to her family.

Edison is described at approximately 5'4 and 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information regarding Edison's whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4910.

