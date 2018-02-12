Hattiesburg police searching for missing woman - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Crystal Charzetta Edison, 34, was last seen by her family on Jan. 3, 2018. (Photo source: HPD) Crystal Charzetta Edison, 34, was last seen by her family on Jan. 3, 2018. (Photo source: HPD)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hattiesburg police asked for assistance locating a missing woman in a Monday press release. 

Crystal Charzetta Edison, 34, was last seen by her family on Jan. 3, 2018, and has a mental illness requiring daily prescribed medication, according to her family. 

Edison is described at approximately 5'4 and 110-120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information regarding Edison's whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-545-4910.

