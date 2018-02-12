Dogs rescued from Wayne Co. fighting ring looking for forever homes

Nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County are looking for forever homes.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said deputies responded to the property off Lacey Drive last month and found a make-shift fighting ring with an injured dog inside, as well as an estimated 15 dogs chained around the property.

When officials returned to the property the next day with Southern Cross Animal Rescue, a total of nine dogs were seized.

Now, SCAR says the dogs are recovering well. In a Facebook post, the rescue wrote: "They are so sweet but still very scared. Only a few of them have scars that suggest they were fought. Others show signs of being chained their whole existence, but they all are very timid and have emotional scars of the horrors they endured down that old dirt road."

SCAR also posted a puppy rescued from the property. Drake, is making a full recovery and has been adopted.

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.