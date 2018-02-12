Copy-Ticket prices increasing at Disney World, Disneyland

The happiest place on earth just got a little bit more expensive.
The price increase at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California started on Sunday.
One-day "regular" park tickets at Disney World's Magic Kingdom will go up by $4 to $119 for adults and $113 for children. "Value" days for Magic Kingdom will cost $109 for adults and $103 for children. "Peak" days will cost $129 for adults and $123 for children.
At Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom, one-day "value" tickets will go up by $2, which will now cost $102 for adults and $96 for children. "Regular" tickets will be $114 for adults and $108 for children. "Peak" tickets will cost $122 for adults and $116 for children.
At Disneyland, "regular," one-day, one-park tickets will be $117, a $7 increase. A ticket during "peak" periods will cost $135, an $11 increase. The "value" ticket will cost $97, no change.
Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.
The company says they hope the price hike will prevent overcrowding at the theme parks.
