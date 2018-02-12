JCJC baseball off to 2-0 start

Three new Southern Miss players – Fred Franklin, Erick Hoard and Mason Strickland – will suit up for the first time as Golden Eagles on Friday.

Just a season ago, the trio was helping Jones County Junior College to a 46-4 campaign. The group is the latest example of how JCJC is able to develop talent under third-year coach Chris Kirtland.

Wins have come along the way. The Bobcats captured the 2016 Division II National championship and are a combined 100-13 in Kirtland’s first two seasons.

Off to a 2-0 start in 2018, the train of success keeps rolling for Jones County.

“Development is a huge aspect of our program,” Kirtland said. “It’s probably our number one job because we want to develop physically as ball players, but we want to develop as people so we’re mature enough to handle the next level. Even though we’re trying to win in this place that we are right now, we want to prepare these young men to move on to a bigger and better place.”

